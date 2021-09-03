Left Menu

CrPC section 144 removed from Nagpur-red-light area, process to seal 5 brothels begins

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police in Nagpur on Friday lifted section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from a red-light area where it had banned prostitution by citing immoral trafficking law provisions that ban such activities within 200 metres of schools and places of worship, an official said.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said people visiting brothels in Ganga-Jamuna area, from where section 144 of CrPC was removed, will now be booked under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

He said the order to seal five brothels, a process which begins with the local civic body and MSEDCL snapping water and power supply respectively, had been issued.

