Biden orders declassification reviews of documents related to Sept 11
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday ordered reviews of the potential declassification of documents from the FBI's investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
"When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America," Biden said in a statement, adding he would "engage respectfully" with the families of those who died in the attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
