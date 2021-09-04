Guatemala begins probe into bribery allegations linked to president
- Country:
- Guatemala
Prosecutors in Guatemala have begun an investigation into allegations that Russian citizens paid a bribe to President Alejandro Giammattei to obtain a dock in one of the country's main ports, the attorney general's office said on Friday.
Juan Luis Pantaleon, spokesman for the Guatemalan attorney general's office, said anti-corruption prosecutors had opened the probe, underlining that Giammattei was not currently under investigation because no impeachment proceedings had begun.
Patricia Letona, a spokeswoman for Giammattei, said the president's office had no comment on the matter for now.
