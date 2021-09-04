Left Menu

Guatemala begins probe into bribery allegations linked to president

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 04-09-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 00:22 IST
Guatemala begins probe into bribery allegations linked to president
Prosecutors in Guatemala have begun an investigation into allegations that Russian citizens paid a bribe to President Alejandro Giammattei to obtain a dock in one of the country's main ports, the attorney general's office said on Friday.

Juan Luis Pantaleon, spokesman for the Guatemalan attorney general's office, said anti-corruption prosecutors had opened the probe, underlining that Giammattei was not currently under investigation because no impeachment proceedings had begun.

Patricia Letona, a spokeswoman for Giammattei, said the president's office had no comment on the matter for now.

