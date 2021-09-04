Two Nigerians held for raping techie in Bengaluru

Left Menu

The Bengaluru Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals, residents of Kamanahalli in the city, for allegedly raping a techie, said police on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bengaluru Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals, residents of Kamanahalli in the city, for allegedly raping a techie, said police on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Tony (35) and Ubaka (36), SD Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), told ANI.

The techie, a native of Andhra Pradesh, works at a reputed IT company in the city. The accused and the victim had known each other for a long time, said the police. According to the complaint filed by the woman, the duo allegedly sedated and raped her.

The accused were arrested under Sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and sent to judicial custody, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

