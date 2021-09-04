Left Menu

UP STF arrests 3 for publishing fake recruitment of forest department officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a gang were arrested here by the UP Special Task Force for publishing fake recruitment of forest department officials and making false appointment letters and identity cards, the STF said in a statement on Saturday.

Shivam Mehrotra (of Sitapur), Anand Kumar Singh (Barabanki) and Parikshit Pandey (Ambedkarnagar) were arrested from Lucknow Friday night, it said.

The Special Task Force (STF) also seized 11 ATM cards, five mobile phones, three Aadhaar cards, three PAN cards, five affidavits, 56 false appointment letters for 'van daroga' and 'van rakshak', 77 envelopes with the monogram of the forest department, seven passbooks, five checkbooks, three stamps of the forest department, copies of false orders, driving licence, election card and cash.

A case has been registered in this regard under various sections of IPC at the Hazratganj Police Station here, the STF added.

