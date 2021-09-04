Amend NDRF guidelines, enhance quantum of relief to state: Karnataka govt to Central Team

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday prevailed upon the visiting Central Team to recommend to the Centre to amend the NDRF guidelines and enhance the quantum of relief being provided to the state. "Karnataka has been witnessing series of natural disasters such as floods and landslides due to unprecedented rains for four consecutive years. In this background, the state needs more funds to tide over the crisis," Basavaraj Bommai told the Central Team which called on him here.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sending the Central Team to the state, the Chief Minister said that the state has been doing a remarkable job in terms of rescue and relief operations. "But we need more funds for rehabilitation which is crucial," Bommai added.

The Chief Minister explained the gravity of the situation by narrating his visit to Uttara Kannada district after which Rs 500 crores was released to Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts immediately. According to Bommai, the state has presented factual and objective reports about the damage that has occurred to the crops and infrastructure including roads and houses.

"Real-time Information is available now due to technology. The Centre also has the required information. It is a heart-rending scene to see people suffering after losing their homes. People have been suffering like this for the last four years," the Chief Minister told the central team. Explaining the situation in graphic detail, Bommai said that the damage to roads, electricity network is very heavy.

"We have invested heavily in these sectors for the last 15 years. Now restoring infrastructure is a herculean task," the Chief Minister explained. "Karnataka is a progressive state in terms of agriculture. The farmers had very enthusiastically undertaken to sow seeds. But unprecedented rains damaged the crop," he further added.

The Chief Minister sought the team to recommend an increase in the quantum of funds in the backdrop of the detailed presentation. The team is headed by Sushil Pal, a senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Sushil Pal complimented the state government for presenting a factual and objective report.

Ministers R. Ashok (Revenue), V. Somanna (Housing), B.C.Patil (Agriculture), C. C. Patil (PWD), Prabhu Chawan (Animal Husbandary) and senior officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)

