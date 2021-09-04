Left Menu

Top US general thanks troops at base in Germany

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:45 IST
The top U.S. military general has thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others over the past several weeks.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with military police soldiers at Rhine Ordinance Barracks in Germany on Saturday.

Standing outside talking to a group, he asked them, “You were there for the bombing?” Heads nodded and a chorus of voices answered, “yes, sir.” A suicide bombing by the Islamic State group near a gate at the Kabul airport more than a week ago killed 13 U.S. service members as well as 169 Afghans who were crowded around the entry, desperate to get on flights out of Afghanistan.

“You guys did an incredible job, all of you — Army, Navy, Marines, the Air Force — flying out 124,000 people. That's what you saved,” Milley told the soldiers. He said they “showed enormous courage discipline and capability, working together. It's something you should always be proud of... This will be a moment that you'll always remember.”

