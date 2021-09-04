Left Menu

J-K LG meets members of Parliamentary panel on Information Technology

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology at Raj Bhavan here.

J-K LG meets members of Parliamentary panel on Information Technology
Committee chairman Shashi Tharoor, members Syed Zafar Islam and Karti P Chidambaram was present in the meeting.

"Met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by its Chairperson & Member Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor at Raj Bhavan," Sinha tweeted. (ANI)

