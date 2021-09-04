J-K LG meets members of Parliamentary panel on Information Technology
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology at Raj Bhavan here.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology at Raj Bhavan here.
Committee chairman Shashi Tharoor, members Syed Zafar Islam and Karti P Chidambaram was present in the meeting.
"Met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by its Chairperson & Member Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor at Raj Bhavan," Sinha tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor celebrates Onam in traditional style
Several stranded in Jammu as 40 trains cancelled due to farmers' protest in Punjab
BJP's women members celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with BSF in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir to hold various events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Two MES officials arrested for taking bribe in Jammu