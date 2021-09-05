Boeing's delivery of New 787 Dreamliners may remain halted until late Oct -WSJ

Boeing Co's delivery of 787 Dreamliners will likely remain halted until at least late October as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has rejected the plane maker's recent proposal to inspect the aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Earlier in July, the FAA had raised new manufacturing quality issues in some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)