Man kills wife, then dies by suicide in Odisha's Ganjam

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 05-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 22:30 IST
A 30-year old man died by suicide after allegedly hacking his wife to death with an axe at their house in Odisha's Ganjam district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at Sodak village in the Polasara police station area, they said.

Police found the body of Bipin Gouda, a daily wager, hanging from the ceiling, while the body of his wife Lili (23) was lying in a pool of blood, they added.

The bodies were sent for postmortem at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, said Sub-divisional Police Officer Purushottampur Suryamani Pradhan.

He said an axe was recovered from the house, suspected to have been used by Bipin to kill his wife.

Though the exact cause was yet to be ascertained, the police suspect that the killing and the suicide were over a family dispute.

Lili and Bipin got married on May 24 and they frequently used to fight, police said.

The bodies were first spotted by Bipin's father in the morning after he woke up, they said.

He immediately informed the police and Lili's family.

''A murder case has been registered. Police are investigating the matter from different angles,'' the police officer said.

The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by Lili's brother Kesab Gouda, he said.

