Maha: History-sheeter killed in Nagpur; 2 held

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing their neighbour, a history-sheeter, following a dispute over a liquor bottle in Pardi area here in Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred in the evening, hours after the deceased Ramesh alias Kalya Khamdeo Dangre (28) accused Rakesh alias Gotya Durabude (28) and Piyush Panchbuddhe (23) of stealing his liquor bottle, an official said. Durabude and Panchbuddhe stormed Dangre's house when he was alone and stabbed him using sharp weapons, he said.

A police team rushed Dangre to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission by doctors, the official said, adding the accused duo was arrested and booked on the charge of murder.

