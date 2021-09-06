Left Menu

ED summons Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's close-aide in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate, a close-aide of Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.

06-09-2021
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate, a close-aide of Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case. According to a statement issued by ED, Kharmate has been asked to appear before the agency on Monday.

Earlier on August 29, ED had summoned Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case, following which Parab on August 31 sought 14 days time to appear before the agency. The probe against Parab began days after a viral video clip surfaced in which the Minister can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without delay.

Following the issuance of ED's summon against Parab, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the judicial action was anticipated as Parab is the Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri where Rane was arrested. Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district, earlier on Tuesday, after FIRs were filed against him for making alleged controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the Union Minister was later granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The court has ordered Rane to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13. (ANI)

