9 held for duping teacher of his money in Gujarat's Vadodara

Savli police on Monday apprehended nine persons for allegedly duping a retired teacher of his money.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-09-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 07:03 IST
AR Mahida, the Sub-Inspector of Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Parmar was duped of Rs 5,70,000 after the accused gave him black turmeric claiming that it had radioactive powers.

Parmar was duped of Rs 5,70,000 after the accused gave him black turmeric claiming that it had radioactive powers. AR Mahida, the Sub-Inspector said, "The complainant was duped of Rs 5,70,000 using this trick in Rajasthan but when he called him in Savli once again claiming that he had something miraculous with him worth Rs 2 crores, Suresh got suspicious and contacted police. We went to Savli along with him and apprehended the 9 accused."

As per police, black turmeric, nine mobile phones, four vehicles and locks were also recovered. Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

