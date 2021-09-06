Maha rains: Majalgaon Dam storage reaches 100 pc of capacity, 10 gates opened

Ten gates of Majalgaon Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district were opened on Monday morning after heavy rains took the water stock to 100 percent of capacity from 69.23 percent a day earlier, an official said.

The gates of the dam, situated on Sindphana river, a tributary of the Godavari, were opened to a height of two meters, he said.

''The dam has a gross storage capacity of 453 million meter cube. The water storage in the dam on Sunday was 69.23 percent, while it touched 100 percent at 3 am on Monday due to heavy rains in the past 24 hours. The inflow of water in the dam in the past 24 hours is 102.63 million meter cube,'' Sectional Engineer GN Sinare told PTI.

''The outflow from the dam has been increased from 77,421 cusecs (cubic foot per second) in the morning to around 88,500 cusecs in the afternoon,'' Sinare informed.

