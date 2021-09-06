Left Menu

Navi Mumbai police busts inter-state gang of laptop thieves; 2 held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An inter-state gang of laptop thieves was busted with the arrest of two persons from Rajasthan, leading to the solving of seven cases registered in Thane, Mumbai, and New Delhi, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said the gang would steal laptops from showrooms of reputed electronic item retailers, with the latest incidents of theft taking place in Panvel and CBD Belapur on August 17 and in Borivali, Chitalsar Manpada, and New Delhi a day earlier.

A Crime Branch Unit II Panvel team under Senior Inspector Giridhar Gore checked CCTV footage, studied the modus operandi, which comprised identifying those gadgets in a showroom that did not have an attached alarm beep, and zeroed in on two men from Rajasthan, Singh said.

Acting on a tip-off, the two, identified as Dharamsingh Meena (38) and Ashishkumar Meena (26), were arrested near Vashi railway station on Friday, he said, adding that the duo has been remanded in police custody till September 8.

Eight laptops, with a cumulative cost of Rs 12.10 lakh, and a car were seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

