PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:30 IST
C'garh pastor, 2 others manhandled, abused: 2 held, several wanted
A day after a pastor and two others were manhandled and abused inside a Chhattisgarh police station by a mob accusing them of indulging in religious conversion. two people were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident, a police official said.

Pastor Harish Sahu, Ankush Bariyekar, general secretary of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum, and one Prakash Masih were manhandled and abused in Purani Basti police station on Sunday, the official said, adding that two persons, identified as Sanjay Singh and Manish Sahu, have been arrested.

Sahu, Bariyekar and Masih had been summoned to the police station on Sunday after being accused by alleged right-wing activists of indulging in religious conversion, the official said.

''Several others wanted in the case filed on the complaint of Bariyekar are on the run and efforts are on to nab them. They have been charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation),'' he said.

After a video of the incident went viral, the station house officer of Purani Basti police station was attached to police lines on Sunday.

