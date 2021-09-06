Maha: Man kills wife in Latur, hangs self
PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Latur in Maharashtra and then hanged himself in their home, police said on Monday.
The alleged murder-suicide took place in Sakol village in Shirur-Anantpal tehsil on Saturday night, and the deceased have been identified as Siddheshwar Shinde and his wife Manisha Shinde (27), an official said.
''The couple used to stay in Pune and and have two sons. We are probing the case further,'' the Shirur-Anantpal police station official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to felicitate Olympians from services at Army Sports Institute in Pune
Pune civic sub engineer held for bribery by Maha ACB
Congress govts monetised the Mumbai-Pune expressway to raise Rs 8,000 cr; floated request for proposal for New Delhi Rly Station in 2008: FM.
Maha: Bullets recovered at Metro Rail carshed in Pune
Worker at Pune Metro car shed injured as bullet brushes past; some cartridges recovered