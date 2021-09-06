Left Menu

J&K cop held for abetting wife’s suicide

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:59 IST
A cop and his four relatives have been arrested in connection with the suicide of his wife in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

Zewara Begum committed suicide by jumping in the Marusudar river from a bridge at Chudraman on July 23 and her body was subsequently recovered near Bata Warwan.

The special investigation team (SIT), constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shafqat Hussain Batt, following the incident, collected evidence and picked some suspects for questioning, a police spokesman said.

On the basis of the statement of the witnesses and other evidences, the SIT established that the woman was tortured physically and mentally by her husband Mohammad Ashraf, a policeman posted in Doda district, and other members of his family for a long time over their suspicion on her character.

Ashraf, his brother Fayaz Ahmad and sisters Sharifa, Sara and Rafiqa were arrested and booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said, adding a chargesheet was filed in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

