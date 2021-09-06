CBI arrests 3 engineers of Postal Dept, CPWD in bribery cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested three engineers of the Postal Department and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in two separate cases of bribery. The first case was registered, on a complaint, against Assistant Engineer (Civil) Postal Civil Sub-Division, Ambala Cantt (Haryana).

As per the official release by the bureau, it was alleged that the complainant (a contractor) had completed the work of post office in Kaithal, Haryana and Post Office building, Gulha, Kaithal. He met the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Postal Civil Sub-Division, Ambala in his office and requested him for releasing the remaining payment of his bills for Rs 94,000 (approximately). The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of releasing the remaining payment to the complainant. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000. During the further enquiry, it was also revealed that the said bribe had to be shared with the executive engineer (current charge) and subsequently he was also apprehended. "Searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Ambala and Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Both the arrested accused were produced before the Designated Court, Panchkula (Haryana). The Court remanded them to Judicial Custody for 14 days," the official statement by the bureau informed.

In another case, CBI has arrested a Junior Engineer, CPWD, Chandigarh for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 55,000 from the complainant. A case was registered against the Junior Engineer, CPWD, Chandigarh on a complaint. As per the official release, it was alleged that the complainant (a contractor of CPWD) had completed the work of renovation of Gym and Creche in AG office, Punjab building situated in Sector 17, Chandigarh. "It was also alleged that the complainant met the Junior Engineer in his office and requested him to release the payment of his bills for Rs 14 lakh (approximately). The Junior Engineer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 55,000 in lieu of releasing the remaining payment to the complainant," the official release read.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Chandigarh and Delhi. The arrested accused was produced before the Designated Court, Chandigarh. The Court remanded him to Judicial Custody for 14 days.The investigation is continuing in both the cases. (ANI)

