Top U.S. diplomat slams 'shameful sentencing' of Belarus opposition figures
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday criticized the sentencing of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak as shameful and politically motivated.
"These sentencings are further evidence of the regime’s total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus," Blinken said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blinken
- Belarusian
- Belarus
- Antony Blinken
- State
- U.S.
- Maria Kolesnikova
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Belarus tightens grip on lawyers
Poland to build fence on Belarus border to halt migrants
Lithuania says will complete Belarus border fence by Sept 2022
Lithuania wants sanctions on Belarus for helping migrants cross to EU
Soccer-Schick to miss Czechs' World Cup qualifiers v Belarus, Belgium