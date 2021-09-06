Top U.S. diplomat slams 'shameful sentencing' of Belarus opposition figures

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday criticized the sentencing of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak as shameful and politically motivated.

"These sentencings are further evidence of the regime’s total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus," Blinken said in a statement.

