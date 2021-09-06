Left Menu

Four Americans evacuated from Afghanistan overland -State Dept. official

The United States has evacuated four Americans from Afghanistan into a bordering country, a State Department official said on Monday, in the first U.S.-facilitated overland evacuation since the Aug. 31 pullout. "We have facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:12 IST
The United States has evacuated four Americans from Afghanistan into a bordering country, a State Department official said on Monday, in the first U.S.-facilitated overland evacuation since the Aug. 31 pullout. Roughly 124,000 people were evacuated last month from Kabul in a massive U.S.-led airlift of U.S. and other foreign citizens as well as vulnerable Afghans as the Taliban took control there.

U.S. officials have said about 100 more citizens who have said they want to leave remain in Afghanistan. "We have facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route. Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official said without elaborating.

U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson identified the four as being from his district in Texas, saying in a Twitter post they left "after 2 weeks & multiple life threatening attempts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

