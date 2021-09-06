H D Kumaraswamy led JD(S) delegation meets Karnataka CM

A delegation of JD(S) legislators led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and held discussion on various issues concerning constituencies represented by them.

Issues that were discussed included releasing MLA funds for constituencies represented by JD(S) legislators and development related matters, official sources said.

The regional party legislators are also said to have urged the Chief Minister to ensure that irrigation and drinking water projects at Mahadayi and Mekedatu are taken up at the earliest, according to the sources.

JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy, MLA and former Minister Venkatrao Nadagouda and other senior leaders were part of the delegation.

The meeting also gains significance ahead of the legislature session starting from September 13.

Earlier too, when B S Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy along with his party legislators had directly met the CM to address the issues concerning their constituencies.

