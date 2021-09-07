Left Menu

J-K DGP lauds forces for handling situation professionally after Geelani's detath

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday complimented the cops, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and the Army for handling the situation professionally following the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.Geelani died last Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:18 IST
J-K DGP lauds forces for handling situation professionally after Geelani's detath
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday complimented the cops, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and the Army for handling the situation professionally following the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Geelani died last Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

''The DGP has complimented the police, CAPF and Army deployments for highly professional handling of ground situation over the last five days. Special restraint shown by police and security forces and a very responsible conduct of the local people especially the youth is highly appreciated,'' a police spokesperson said.

Singh said all stakeholders have to move together in strengthening peace.

''We have to move forward together to strengthen peace, identifying the enemies of peace and weaning out mischievous elements, and strictly deal with them under law,'' he added.

The DGP said most of the restrictions in the valley have been eased, including internet curbs.

''The situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu, but under close watch,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021