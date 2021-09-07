Left Menu

Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:35 IST
Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide in Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in a village here on Tuesday on charges of circulating obscene videos of his wife and abetting her suicide, police said.

The man's brother, his mother, and his sister were also placed under arrest, they said.

The man had apparently divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq, following which she was living with her parents, the police said.

The accused then circulated obscene videos of the woman, and she killed herself by consuming a poisonous substance on August 28, they said.

