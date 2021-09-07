Left Menu

1 killed, 3 injured as 2 trucks fall into gorge after collision in J&K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 12:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A person was killed and three others injured when two trucks collided and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district here, police said on Tuesday.

Both the vehicles were on their way to Srinagar and the accident took place near Monkey Morh in Ramban district at around 5.15 am, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the trucks driven by 30-year-old Raju Ram of Rajasthan hit the other due to rash and negligent driving, as a result of which both vehicles fell into a 250-feet deep gorge, they said.

The rescuers, including police, Army, and local volunteers, recovered the body of Anuj Kumar (40), a resident of the Kartholi area in Uttar Pradesh who was driving the other truck, officials said.

They said Ram and two others were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to district hospital Ramban.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at Ramban Police Station, officials said.

