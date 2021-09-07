Left Menu

4 held for intrusion into actor-politician Moon Moon Sen's residence in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:22 IST
4 held for intrusion into actor-politician Moon Moon Sen's residence in Kolkata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four persons have been arrested in connection with the case of intrusion into actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen's residence in south Kolkata, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to the officer, a group of around 15 people had allegedly barged into the former TMC MP's Ballygunge flat on Saturday and assaulted three of her domestic help.

Sen called up the Ballygunge police station, following which the intruders fled, he said.

''An FIR was lodged in the case, and the arrests were subsequently made on Sunday from Chakraberia and Padmapukur areas. We are trying to find out why they had entered the flat. ''The police are also on the lookout for others involved in the case,'' the officer said, adding that the four have been sent to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021