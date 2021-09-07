4 held for intrusion into actor-politician Moon Moon Sen's residence in Kolkata

At least four persons have been arrested in connection with the case of intrusion into actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen's residence in south Kolkata, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to the officer, a group of around 15 people had allegedly barged into the former TMC MP's Ballygunge flat on Saturday and assaulted three of her domestic help.

Sen called up the Ballygunge police station, following which the intruders fled, he said.

''An FIR was lodged in the case, and the arrests were subsequently made on Sunday from Chakraberia and Padmapukur areas. We are trying to find out why they had entered the flat. ''The police are also on the lookout for others involved in the case,'' the officer said, adding that the four have been sent to judicial custody.

