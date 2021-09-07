Left Menu

Court sentences four to life in prison in culpable homicide case

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:23 IST
Court sentences four to life in prison in culpable homicide case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been sentenced to life by a court here in a 14-year-old culpable homicide case.

Additional District Judge, Ram Avatar Yadav, on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 each on the four convicts identified as Shakuntala, Munshilal, Kallu, and Pintu for killing one Jagram, assistant government counsel Aditya Singh said.

A dispute had taken place between two families on December 9, 2007, in Fagauli village. Later the family of Kalpana had entered the house of Kalpa and thrashed her family members. Jagram died in the attack.

A case was then registered under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021