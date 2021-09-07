Court sentences four to life in prison in culpable homicide case

Four people have been sentenced to life by a court here in a 14-year-old culpable homicide case.

Additional District Judge, Ram Avatar Yadav, on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 each on the four convicts identified as Shakuntala, Munshilal, Kallu, and Pintu for killing one Jagram, assistant government counsel Aditya Singh said.

A dispute had taken place between two families on December 9, 2007, in Fagauli village. Later the family of Kalpana had entered the house of Kalpa and thrashed her family members. Jagram died in the attack.

A case was then registered under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

