What Crimes Require Jail Time in Texas?

In the state of Texas, both misdemeanors and felonies can result in time spent incarcerated. However, while you are guaranteed prison time if you commit a felony, the punishment for a misdemeanor could be reduced to a fine and parole.

The amount of time you spend behind bars will depend on the type of crime committed and how many crimes you've committed previously. Other considerations will include the circumstances of the crime, your role within it, the prosecutor's ability to prove your guilt, your defense attorney's ability to make your case, and so on.

In case you are accused of a misdemeanor or a felony in this state, the first thing you should do is hire a Dallas criminal defense lawyer to work on your case. Even if you are innocent or deem your law violation a minor nuisance, Texan laws are not to be trifled with by anyone. Therefore, you should have a defense attorney by your side at all times, even if you were arrested for the first DUI in your life or nearby the scene of a crime as a potential suspect.

So let's discuss crime and jail time in Texas!

Felony Crimes

There are various types of felony crimes that you can commit that will result in prison time. They are categorized into the following:

Capital felony

If you commit this type of crime, in addition to spending time in prison, you can also expect execution. The only capital felony that carries the death penalty upon conviction in Texas is capital murder. However, people convicted of a capital felony here can also get life in prison.

First-degree felony

The prison sentence for a first-degree felony can range from five to 99 years in prison. The crimes classified under this category include the theft of property valued at $200,000 or more and aggravated sexual assault.

Second-degree felony

Should you commit a second-degree felony, you can expect to receive a prison sentence in between two and 20 years. Some of the crimes that fall into this category include the theft of more than $100,000 but less than $200,000. Also included here we have aggravated assault and reckless injury inflicted upon a child. In Texas, a second-degree felony might also entail fines up to $10.000. Besides aggravated assault, you should know that Texan law is harsh with drugs as well. Selling marijuana (anywhere between 5 and 50 pounds) can also land you a second-degree felony charge.

Third-degree felony

If you commit a third-degree felony, your prison sentence can range from two to 10 years. The crimes that fall into this category include theft of property valued at more than $20,000 but less than $100,000 or a drive-by shooting that resulted in no injuries. According to the Texas Penal Code § 12.34, someone could also get probation (2 to 10 years) deferred adjudication for a third-degree felony, depending on their criminal history and the particularities of the charge.

State jail felony

For this crime, your prison sentence may be anywhere from 180 days to two years. The crimes that fall into this category include theft of property worth more than $1,500 but less than $20,000 or the abuse of credit or debit cards.

Misdemeanor crimes

In addition to felonies, you may also be found guilty of committing misdemeanor crimes. More often than not, you will spend your time in jail, but that could depend on the type of crime committed and how many other crimes you have on your record. Misdemeanor crimes include the following:

Class A Misdemeanor

If you commit burglary, stealing property valued at more than $500 but less than $1,500, steal cable service or stalk someone without injuring them, your punishment for this type of crime might be one year in jail.

Class B Misdemeanor

Class B misdemeanors carry jail sentences of up to 180 days. These include crimes such as theft of property (valued at $100 but less than $750), driving while intoxicated – first offense, possessing more than two ounces of marijuana, indecent exposure, harassment, prostitution, or making terrorist attacks threats.

Class C Misdemeanor

If you are found guilty of committing a Class C misdemeanor, you may not have to spend any time in jail at all. Some of the crimes that fall into this category include theft of property worth less than $20, writing or selling term papers or reports for others to use, attending a dog fight, or assaulting another person without causing bodily injury.

Don't Do Things Alone

In addition to being incarcerated, all of the crimes listed above come with fines that you will have to pay. The amount depends on the crime and could be as low as $500 or as high as $10,000.

Navigating the legal system can be tricky, so hiring a Dallas criminal defense lawyer is beneficial. No matter what crime you've been accused of, having a lawyer could help you get the lowest sentence possible. In addition, if the state has proof against you, an attorney will help you negotiate a good plea bargain.

Author Bio: With a BA in communications and paralegal experience, Irma C. Dengler decided to combine her skills. In the past, when she was involved in proceedings of her own, she witnessed firsthand the weight of legal language. A convoluted terminology can easily disarm the average American. Therefore, she set off to empower her readers by making the law more accessible to them. Although she has covered all areas of civil and criminal law, insurance-related issues, and her area of speciality are personal injury cases.

