Kremlin says it hopes Guinea coup won't hurt Russian business interests

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:19 IST
Image Credit: President of Russia
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was closely following the political situation in Guinea after a military coup there and that it hoped Russian business interests in the African country would not suffer.

The comments come a day after Russian aluminum giant Rusal said it aimed to keep its three major bauxite mines and one alumina refinery in Guinea despite the coup.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow so far did not plan to offer Rusal any financial support.

