Left Menu

13-yr-old boy, mother found dead at home, six detained

The bodies of a teenage boy and his mother were recovered from inside their flat in the southern part of the citys Parnasree area, following which six persons were detained in connection with the case, the police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:39 IST
13-yr-old boy, mother found dead at home, six detained
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a teenage boy and his mother were recovered from inside their flat in the southern part of the city's Parnasree area, following which six persons were detained in connection with the case, the police said on Tuesday. Thirteen-year-old Tomojit Mondal and his mother Sushmita were found lying motionless, in a pool of blood, with the main door of their flat locked from inside, an officer at Parnasree Police Station said.

The boy’s father, Tapan Mondal, broke open the door after not getting any response from inside their residence on his return from work, and subsequently informed the police about the incident.

''We are trying to find whether there is anything missing from the flat. The door was locked from inside and there is no sign of any forcible entry. Tapan Mondal had to break open the door with the help of their neighbour. ''We have detained six persons in connection with case. These six do not have any link to the family. We are also talking to the husband as well as the neighbours,'' the officer said. The police are also looking for Tomojit's private tutor, who had visited the household on Gopal Mishra Road on Monday evening, he said, adding that sniffer dogs have been employed to find clues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021