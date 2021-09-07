Left Menu

Nirav Modi's brother-in-law appears before Special PMLA Court for money laundering case

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother-in-law Maiank Mehta made his first appearance before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Mumbai on Tuesday in a money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:42 IST
Nirav Modi's brother-in-law appears before Special PMLA Court for money laundering case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother-in-law Maiank Mehta made his first appearance before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Mumbai on Tuesday in a money laundering case. Mehta along with his wife, in January, had pleaded before the court to become approvers in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Nirav Modi and others in an alleged money laundering case. The court had accepted their plea for the same.

The British national, Maiank Mehta, had also sought the cancellation of all outstanding warrants issued against him. Today, after Mehta's lawyer submitted that he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate whenever summoned to record his statement, the court accepted the plea and cancelled all the pending warrants with a Rs 50,000 security bond.

Maiank Mehta is likely to appear before the ED at their office in Mumbai today to partake in further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021