West African heads of state to discuss Guinea coup on Wednesday
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:13 IST
West African heads of state will hold a virtual summit on Wednesday to discuss the coup in Guinea, a spokeswoman for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Tuesday.
An ECOWAS staff memo had previously indicated that the summit would take place on Thursday.
