Left Menu

Police arrest two suspects after latest raid on Paris jewellers

There have been a spate of armed robberies in the French capital in recent months, with crime and security expected to feature high on the list among voter concerns in next year's presidential election. In July, after a raid on a Chaumet jewellery store near the Champs-Elysees, almost 2 million euros ($2.4 million) worth of goods was recovered and suspects arrested. Armed robbers had also targeted a Dinh Van jewellery store in central Paris.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:18 IST
Police arrest two suspects after latest raid on Paris jewellers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French police said they had arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery store on the opulent Place Vendome in central Paris on Tuesday. There have been a spate of armed robberies in the French capital in recent months, with crime and security expected to feature high on the list among voter concerns in next year's presidential election.

In July, after a raid on a Chaumet jewellery store near the Champs-Elysees, almost 2 million euros ($2.4 million) worth of goods was recovered and suspects arrested. Armed robbers had also targeted a Dinh Van jewellery store in central Paris. ($1 = 0.8425 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021