FIRs against nightclub, 2 pubs in Delhi for violating Covid related guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:31 IST
The Delhi Police has registered FIRs against 'Key Nightclub' in Hotel Samrat, besides Junkyard Cafe and Amplifier The Club in Connaught Place, here for violating COVID-19 related guidelines, officials said on Tuesday.

Action was taken against 'Key Nightclub' in Hotel Samrat in Chanakyapuri area after a PCR call was received on August 30 from a person who alleged that some minors were attending a party inside the club, they said.

On reaching the spot, no such party was seen happening but many guests present there were either not wearing masks or maintaing social distancing, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, ''An FIR was registered against Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat on August 30 for violating COVID-19 guidelines and not maintaining social distancing.'' The manager of the club was arrested and later released on bail the same day, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have also registered FIRs against two other popular joints in Connaught Place for allegedly violating Covid-related guidelines and serving hukkas at their outlets.

A senior police officer said, ''An FIR was registered against the Junkyard Cafe on September 1, while another FIR was registered against Amplifier The Club in Connaught Place on August 28 for violating COVID-19 guidelines and serving hukkas. The managers of both the outlets were arrested and later released on bail.'' Both the FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act and COPTA (The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act), according to the police.

