Kerala Governor makes courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor in Mumbai
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra governor's office shared pictures with Khan on Twitter and said, "Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. This was a courtesy call."
Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also met Koshyari at Bijapur guest house in Dehradun. (ANI)
