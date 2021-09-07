Left Menu

Kerala Governor makes courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor in Mumbai

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:27 IST
Kerala Governor meets Maharashtra Governor . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra governor's office shared pictures with Khan on Twitter and said, "Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. This was a courtesy call."

Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also met Koshyari at Bijapur guest house in Dehradun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

