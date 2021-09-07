Left Menu

Mobile internet services restored in Srinagar, Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:57 IST
Mobile internet services restored in Srinagar, Budgam
  • Country:
  • India

Internet on mobile devices was restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts of Kashmir division on Tuesday, six days after it was suspended in the wake of the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Internet services on all platforms have been restored across Kashmir Valley with these services restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The internet services were restored in mobile devices in eight of the 10 districts of Kashmir Valley on Monday.

Voice call and internet services, except the lease lines, were snapped late on Wednesday night, hours after the death of Geelani at his Hyderpora residence.

While voice call and internet services on broadband and fiber platforms were restored on Friday night, the internet services on mobile devices remained suspended till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021