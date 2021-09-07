Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: I don't want any more tax rises

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:16 IST
UK PM Johnson: I don't want any more tax rises
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not want any more tax rises this parliament, after he broke a 2019 election promise not to put up taxes by announcing plans for an extra levy on workers, employers and some investors.

Asked to rule out any more tax rises, Johnson told a news conference: "The fiscal position has changed radically from the one we found ourselves in in 2019 ... we have got to reasonable, we have got to be pragmatic."

"I certainly don't want any more tax rises this parliament." (Reporting William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021