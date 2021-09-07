Jaishankar meets Bangladesh I&B minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud and discussed bilateral issues. ''Glad to meet Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister, Hasan Mahmud. Our bilateral cooperation is progressing steadily across all domains. Discussed media and public perceptions in that regard,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Mahmud is on an official visit to India.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also met the Bangladesh minister.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Shringla conveyed to Mahmud India's commitment to further strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in the management of coronavirus pandemic, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties. There has been a flurry of visits from the two sides in the last few months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a two-day visit to Bangladesh in March to attend events marking 50 years of that country's war of liberation.

In April, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane went on a five-day visit to Bangladesh to explore ways to further expand defence and military cooperation.

In June, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria travelled to the neighbouring country.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the ''Mukti Bahini'' on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

