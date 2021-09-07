Left Menu

Karnataka CM discusses ongoing projects with Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed ongoing railway projects and infrastructure in Karnataka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:02 IST
Karnataka CM discusses ongoing projects with Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Visual from the meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed ongoing railway projects and infrastructure in Karnataka. Minister for Water Resources Govinda Karjola, Minister for Housing V Somanna, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Manjunath Prasad were also present in the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai said that he had instructed the experts to study the Nipah virus and give suggestions to tackle the disease. He announced that he would meet the Finance Minister today and tomorrow, he would meet the Housing and Urban Development Minister and Nitin Gadkari.

Bommai further said he would discuss the release of funds for Union Government-sponsored projects in the state with the Finance Minister "Also, when the Housing and Urban Development Minister was in Bengaluru last time, I had discussed various urban housing projects and metro extension with him," said Bommai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021