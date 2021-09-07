Left Menu

Terror module busted in J-K's Poonch, three held with arms

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:27 IST
Terror module busted in J-K's Poonch, three held with arms
  • Country:
  • India

A module of J-K Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) was busted with the arrest of three suspected persons who were assigned the task of carrying out attacks in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including two pistols, four magazines with 100 rounds and four grenades, was recovered from the possession of one the arrested suspects identified as Jahangir Ali, a police spokesman said.

He said Ali was arrested along with the arms and ammunition during a joint search operation by police and Army from his village Kirni in Poonch “During investigation, it came to fore that the accused was meant to hand over the pistols and grenades to Basharat Khan and Sheraz of Surankote. Both of them were apprehended from different places,” the spokesman said.

The questioning of the trio revealed that they are associated with proscribed JKGF outfit and were tasked to carry out terrorist activities, particularly in Poonch district, he said.

He said an FIR under relevant sections of law has been lodged against the arrested persons and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021