NIA files chargesheet against 19 CPI (Maoist) militants in Jharkhand's blast case

The NIA on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 19 militants and overground workers, including women, of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit in connection with the case of Lanji forest IED blast in which 3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans were killed, an official said.

The 19 accused, including four arrested ones, have been charged with sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substance Act and the UA(P)Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Ramrai Hasda of West Singhbhum, Nelson Kandir of Seraikela-Kharsawan, Sorto Mahli of West Singhbhum and Mangal Munda of Ranchi have been arrested in the case, while 15 accused remain absconding, the NIA official said.

The case pertains to an IED blast which took place in March in the Lanji forest hill area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district resulting in the death of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) and grievous injuries to others, the official said.

The NIA probe has established that arrested accused Ramrai Hasda was a close associate, overground worker (OGW) of the senior CPI (Maoist) leadership operating in that area, the official said.

On the directions of the top CPI (Maoist) commanders, who are the absconding, Hasda along with Nelson Kandir, Sorto Mahali and Mangal Munda conducted a recce and finalised the location for the deadly attack, according to the NIA official.

Anal Da, Maharaj Pramanik, Aptan Manjhi, Champa, Bhuneshwar, Merina Sirka, Rila Mala, Suraj Sardar, Sunita, Sarita, Gita, Mangal Munda and Amit Munda are the armed cadres and top commanders of the CPI (Maoist) who all had conspired and carried out the IED blast in the Lanji forest hill area at the identified location along with the arrested accused, the official said.

Absconding accused Suli Kandir and Sawan Tuti are the overground workers who had raised funds and provided logistical support to the Maoists and were part of the conspiracy for executing the IED blast, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

