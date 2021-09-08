Left Menu

New Afghan government gives no cause for optimism, says German Foreign Minister

Before meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the U.S. base in Ramstein, Maas stressed the need for close coordination, saying they would discuss how to deal with the Taliban and how to evacuate more people from the country.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:20 IST
New Afghan government gives no cause for optimism, says German Foreign Minister
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed concern on Wednesday about the composition of the provisional government established by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The cabinet list announced on Tuesday was filled with leaders of the Islamist militant movement, and veterans of a guerrilla war that ended with a Taliban victory last month after two decades of fighting.

World powers have told the Taliban that it needs to have an inclusive government that backs up its pledges of a more conciliatory approach that upholds human rights if it wants peace and development. "The announcement of a transitional government without the participation of other groups and yesterday's violence against demonstrators and journalists in Kabul are not signals that give cause for optimism," Maas said before meeting his U.S. counterpart.

Maas said, however, that it was willing to keep talking to the Taliban in a bid to ensure more people can leave the country. Afghanistan faces a three-fold crisis, added Maas. While food shortages have hit many parts of the country due to drought, international aid payments have been stopped.

"And if a new government is not able to keep the affairs of state running, there is a threat of economic collapse after the political one - with even more drastic humanitarian consequences," warned Maas. Before meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the U.S. base in Ramstein, Maas stressed the need for close coordination, saying they would discuss how to deal with the Taliban and how to evacuate more people from the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021