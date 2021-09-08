Two brothers held with heroin and cash in Jammu

Police have arrested two drug peddlers with 30 grams of heroin and over Rs 1.62 lakh in their possession on the outskirts of Jammu, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Sanjeev Kumar alias ''Chotu'' and his brother Jagdeep Kumar, residents of Ban Sultan, were traveling in their car when they were signalled to stop for checking in Miran Sahib area on Tuesday night, he said.

The two tried to flee but were chased and arrested by the alert policemen, the officer said. A search of their vehicle led to the recovery of the narcotic along with Rs 1,62,300 and a sharp-edged weapon, he said.

Both the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)