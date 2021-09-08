Left Menu

Two brothers held with heroin and cash in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:02 IST
Two brothers held with heroin and cash in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two drug peddlers with 30 grams of heroin and over Rs 1.62 lakh in their possession on the outskirts of Jammu, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Sanjeev Kumar alias ''Chotu'' and his brother Jagdeep Kumar, residents of Ban Sultan, were traveling in their car when they were signalled to stop for checking in Miran Sahib area on Tuesday night, he said.

The two tried to flee but were chased and arrested by the alert policemen, the officer said. A search of their vehicle led to the recovery of the narcotic along with Rs 1,62,300 and a sharp-edged weapon, he said.

Both the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021