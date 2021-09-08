Left Menu

Japanese government firming up intention to extend state of emergency until Sept 30

Japan's government is firming up its intentions to extend the state of emergency in most areas where it is currently in effect, including the capital Tokyo, until Sept. 30, NHK public television reported on Wednesday. The present state of emergency in 21 prefectures had been set to expire on Sept.

Japan's government is firming up its intentions to extend the state of emergency in most areas where it is currently in effect, including the capital Tokyo, until Sept. 30, NHK public television reported on Wednesday.

The present state of emergency in 21 prefectures had been set to expire on Sept. 12, but it will likely be extended in all but two of these, with those two moving to lesser restrictions, NHK said. A final decision is set to be made on Thursday.

