Centre to conduct two-day capacity building workshop for Ladakh officials from Thursday

Approximately, 150 Ladakh officials are going to participate in the workshop, the statement said.Sanjay Singh, Secretary DARPG and V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG among others will also address the inaugural session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:37 IST
The Centre will conduct a two-day workshop from Thursday on capacity building of Ladakh officials at Leh with an objective to familiarise them with the central laws, improving the service delivery mechanism and realisation of the goals of good governance.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh along with R K Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, will inaugurate the event, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The objective of the programme would be to create a civil service fully familiar with the Union laws on procurement and financial management, Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMOP), eOffice and also to usher in digital procurement practices and digital governance, keeping in view the government's mandate of transparency and ease of business, it said.

The capacity building workshop aims to benefit and upgrade the administrative and related skills of the officials of UT Ladakh, thereby increasing or enhancing the exposure and awareness in the diverse fields for improving the delivery mechanism and realisation of the goals of good governance, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The workshop would encompass sessions on addressing governance challenges in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, CSMOP 2019, e-office and success stories in the UT administration, it said. The workshop plans to provide a platform for information exchange and knowledge dissemination, the statement said.

The National Centre for Good Governance under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the government of India is organising the workshop in collaboration with the government of Ladakh at Leh on September 9-10, it said. Approximately, 150 Ladakh officials are going to participate in the workshop, the statement said.

Sanjay Singh, Secretary DARPG and V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG among others will also address the inaugural session.

