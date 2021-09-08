Cricket-India squad for T20 World Cup

India named the following squad on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)