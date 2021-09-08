Cricket-India squad for T20 World Cup
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
India named the following squad on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fandawm launches a music label with the release of the romantic single Kamaal Kare Tu
Woman who attempted self-immolation outside Supreme Court dies
Tribal woman, family beaten up over live-in relationship
Delhi: Man arrested for sexually harassing woman
Pak has clear role in current situation in my country: First woman Afghan mayor