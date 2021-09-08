Left Menu

Bengal: 'Somebody' in Nabanna given responsibility to kill me, says Arjun Singh after bomb explodes outside his house

Hours after a bomb exploded outside the MP Arjun Singh's residence here, the BJP leader condemned the attack and alleged that somebody from Nabanna, was "given the responsibility to kill" him.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:30 IST
Bengal: 'Somebody' in Nabanna given responsibility to kill me, says Arjun Singh after bomb explodes outside his house
BJP MP Arjun Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after a bomb exploded outside the MP Arjun Singh's residence here, the BJP leader condemned the attack and alleged that somebody from Nabanna, was "given the responsibility to kill" him. Nabanna houses the office of the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

"The (state) government has arrived at the door with a bomb. Now, we have to do something in self-defence. Two months ago, a person in Nabanna was given the responsibility to have me killed," Singh told ANI. West Bengal Police has so far detained two persons in this matter and is interrogating them.

"On enquiry, we found that six to seven people came out of Mazdoor Bhawan, thrashed a boy and again entered the building. The boy then came with some people and hurled bombs at the Bhawan gate. Two persons have been detained and are being interrogated," Srihari Pandey, District Commissioner (North) of Barrackpore Police said. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also condemned the bomb explosion incident that occurred in the early hours today.

He also said that the 'wanton violence' in West Bengal shows no sign of abating. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order."

Dhankhar demanded prompt action from the West Bengal police over the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021