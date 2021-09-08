Left Menu

Doctor held in Delhi after four years in hiding

A case was filed against him at the Saket Police Station in 2015 for allegedly cheating a foreign national woman of USD 8,000 on the pretext of giving his house on lease to her, they said.In another case registered against him at the Neb Sarai Police Station, he was accused of preparing forged documents of a shop in Khanpur, police added.PTI NIT SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:05 IST
Doctor held in Delhi after four years in hiding
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor wanted in many cheating cases was arrested from west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sabir Khan (58), a resident of Devli Road, Khanpur, they said.

Seven cases were registered against him and he was hiding in Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar for the last four years, police said.

“Khan was arrested following raid at a house in Mohan Garden,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The accused told police that he has a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree and was running a clinic at Khanpur in the name of Medinova Hospital where he was practising allopathic system of medicines.

On November 30, 2014, a raid was conducted at his clinic by the Delhi Medical Council and a case was registered against him. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody. He, however, did not appear before the court to face the trial, police said.

After releasing from jail on bail, he started duping many other people. A case was filed against him at the Saket Police Station in 2015 for allegedly cheating a foreign national woman of USD 8,000 on the pretext of giving his house on lease to her, they said.

In another case registered against him at the Neb Sarai Police Station, he was accused of preparing forged documents of a shop in Khanpur, police added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021