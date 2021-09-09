Left Menu

Police constable shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

A police constable was shot at by few unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh' Baghpat district on Wednesday night, police said.

ANI | Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 09:33 IST
Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SP of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baghpat said, "Our constable, Arun was going for duty by his own vehicle last night at 9 pm. Around 9.45 pm, we received his call that he has been shot with a gun by few unidentified men. Immediately, we reached there and got him admitted to District Combined Hospital, Baghpat, for treatment." Police further informed that the victim's condition is stable as of now and doctors kept him under observation for the next 24 hours.

According to police, there is CCTV footage of the area. "We will take the constable's statement for the investigation after 24 hours. Till now, we are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage of the area," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

