Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court notice to Facebook, Centre on cyber blackmailing

The Uttarakhand High Court has sent notices to Facebook, the Centre and the state government on a PIL filed by an advocate alleging that he was a victim of cyber blackmailing.Hearing the petition on Wednesday, Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma directed Facebook India Head and central and state governments to file their replies within three weeks.

PTI | Naharayim | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:20 IST
Uttarakhand High Court notice to Facebook, Centre on cyber blackmailing
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has sent notices to Facebook, the Centre and the state government on a PIL filed by an advocate alleging that he was a victim of cyber blackmailing.

Hearing the petition on Wednesday, Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma directed Facebook India Head and central and state governments to file their replies within three weeks. The Uttarakhand DGP and the Haridwar additional superintendent of police have also been sent notices by the division bench of the high court. The PIL was related to obscene videos on Internet made using pictures from hacked Facebook IDs and by fraudsters having fake Facebook IDs. These videos and accounts were being used to blackmail people and extort lakhs of rupees from them. The petitioner, an advocate based in Haridwar, said in the petition that friend requests are sent from fake Facebook IDs and once these requests are accepted the photos are edited into obscene videos.

After this people are blackmailed for money, he said, adding a similar video was sent to him. He filed a complaint before the SSP Haridwar, DGP and the home secretary but no action was taken, the petitioner said. He, then, filed an application under RTI, asking the police department about the number of FIRs registered in such cases. Forty-five victims have lodged complaints in similar cases so far and their complaints are under consideration, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021